William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $35.56 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $352,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,059,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,064.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,922.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,706.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

