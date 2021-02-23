William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $46.95 Million Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,459 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.63% of Codexis worth $46,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

CDXS stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

