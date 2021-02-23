William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $48.10 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Apollo Global Management worth $48,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

NYSE APO opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,092,465 shares of company stock worth $55,931,705. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

