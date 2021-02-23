William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $83.24 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,522 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.35% of CyberArk Software worth $83,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,262.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

