William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $88.68 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 274,821 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.97% of Maximus worth $88,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Maximus by 1,675.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMS. Raymond James increased their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $84.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

