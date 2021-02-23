William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,438 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 7.08% of Grid Dynamics worth $45,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

