William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Skyline Champion worth $39,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 17.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

