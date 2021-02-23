William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,369 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $48,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $1,511,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 684,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,868,000 after purchasing an additional 341,579 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,508,361.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,780.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock worth $13,515,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

