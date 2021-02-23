William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $99.33 Million Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,327,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $223.63 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.