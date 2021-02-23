William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 54,897 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.41% of Ducommun worth $46,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ducommun by 522.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ducommun in the third quarter worth $202,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $657.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.