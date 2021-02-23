William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 90,320 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,320 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $36,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

HOMB stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

