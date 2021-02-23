William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of LHC Group worth $43,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after acquiring an additional 77,069 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $203.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

Several research firms have commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

