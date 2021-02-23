William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 1,033.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.48% of New Fortress Energy worth $138,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,693,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,928,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,441,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.