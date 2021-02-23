William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 157,169 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Aptiv worth $82,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $61,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $159.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

