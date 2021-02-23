William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 10,137 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $741.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $778.95 and a 200 day moving average of $741.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

