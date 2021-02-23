William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 11,165 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.62% of Proofpoint worth $127,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 25.0% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 213.4% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 11.9% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 112.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFPT. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

