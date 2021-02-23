William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 116,178 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $42,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after buying an additional 704,459 shares during the period.

A opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

