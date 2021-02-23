William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 141,014 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141,014 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Workday worth $68,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.90.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $269.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.64 and its 200 day moving average is $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.36 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

