William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 16,834 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $36,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $189.85 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.66 and its 200 day moving average is $179.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

