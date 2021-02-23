William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 17,068 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $53,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BlackRock by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,259 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $703.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $729.40 and a 200-day moving average of $655.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

