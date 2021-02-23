William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 17,100 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MBS ETF worth $56,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after buying an additional 586,823 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

