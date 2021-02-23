William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 46,363 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,363 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.00% of Encore Capital Group worth $36,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.62.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.