William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 53,410 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 53,410 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Illumina worth $35,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $983,850.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $470.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

