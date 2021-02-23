William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,744 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Masimo worth $117,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MASI opened at $250.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.94 and a 200-day moving average of $245.68. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

