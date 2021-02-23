William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 62,289 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 62,289 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $62,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

