William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 8,310 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $41,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,909,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 197,226 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE OEC opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $992.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.