William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $40.96 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 760,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,955,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.44.

PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

