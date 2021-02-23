William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $66,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,227,000 after buying an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,163,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $567.80 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.14 and a 200-day moving average of $428.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

