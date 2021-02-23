William C. Griffiths Sells 23,605 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 23,605 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $584,223.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 251,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. 146,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $821.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

NX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

