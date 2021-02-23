Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $47,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average is $206.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

