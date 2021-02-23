Windsor Group LTD Acquires 14,464 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 82,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,335. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

