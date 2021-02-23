Windsor Group LTD Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up 1.4% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,090,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,508,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 148,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth about $24,214,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 144,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,035. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.