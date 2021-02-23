Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,360,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.73. 67,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $155.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

