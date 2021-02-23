Windsor Group LTD Has $10.36 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,099,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 290,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,372,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,513. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.