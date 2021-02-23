Windsor Group LTD Has $11.87 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,611,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $82.62. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,215. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.