Windsor Group LTD Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $384.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,586. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

