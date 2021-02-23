Windsor Group LTD Has $17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.84. 315,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.