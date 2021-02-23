Windsor Group LTD Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 104,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,989. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65.

