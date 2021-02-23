Windsor Group LTD Has $6.82 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.29% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 371.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL stock remained flat at $$100.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

