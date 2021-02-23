Windsor Group LTD Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 246,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,592,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.10. 193,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,163. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $255.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

