Windsor Group LTD Purchases 3,184 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.26. 530,312 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13.

