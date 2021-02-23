Windsor Group LTD Trims Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEN. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

Penumbra stock traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.32. 9,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.25. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,037.15 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $1,079,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,737.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,180 shares of company stock worth $8,662,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

