Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.22 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Wing has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.63 or 0.00047902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $22.22 million and $9.59 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.83 or 0.00454784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00068161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 172.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.81 or 0.00482263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074825 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,481,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,976 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.