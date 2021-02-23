WINk Reaches Market Cap of $61.28 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. WINk has a market cap of $61.28 million and $17.00 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011834 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

