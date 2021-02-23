Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.4% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average is $122.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

