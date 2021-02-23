Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial makes up 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.94% of Wintrust Financial worth $33,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $557,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 262.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

WTFC stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. 2,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

