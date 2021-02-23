WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.23 and last traded at $51.23. 1,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

