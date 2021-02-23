Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Wix.com worth $59,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.53.

Wix.com stock opened at $335.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.17 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $362.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.08.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

