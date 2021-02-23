Wolfgang Deml Sells 1,000 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $126,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,065.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wolfgang Deml also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $126.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,813. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $128.55.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.2% in the third quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

