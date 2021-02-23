Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 2,316 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

